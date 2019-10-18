Extinction Rebellion is planning a “red handed” protest for the penultimate day of its latest campaign that will see it spray-paint hand prints around Westminster.

The group, which launched its latest campaign 10 days ago, says it will use washable chalk spray to mark the path of its march from Whitehall Gardens to six government departments on Friday.

It plans to deliver a set of specific demands to each department, decided by a series of assemblies during the “Autumn Uprising”, the organisers said.

Extinction Rebellion said: “We will raise our red hands, taking responsibility for our actions – we all have blood on our hands.”

It added: “We march in admission and recognition of the part we play in the injustice of this emergency, and the ongoing suffering of thousands of people around the world due to the climate and ecological breakdown.”

The Autumn Uprising is due to end at 6pm on Saturday.

On Thursday, Extinction Rebellion was forced to apologise after activists targeted a tube train at Canning Town.

One activist was dragged to the ground from the roof of the train by an irate commuter.

Police remove an Extinction Rebellion protester from Trafalgar Square in central London (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Video then showed the activist apparently kicking out at the person who had pulled him to the floor.

The group later said: “It is regretful that there was violence at today’s action at Canning Town tube station. We would like to express our sadness that events escalated this way.

“We are aware that one of our activists responded in self-defence in a moment of panic when confronted by a threatening situation.

“He acknowledges his accountability for this action and we offer gratitude for members of the public who helped to protect him.”

The group apologised for the disruption caused to commuters, but said the incident should not create “unnecessary division”.

Extinction Rebellion was also denied an urgent High Court hearing of its case against the Metropolitan Police over a London-wide protest ban.

The force imposed a blanket ban across the capital on Monday, which makes any assembly of more than two people linked to Extinction Rebellion’s Autumn Uprising action illegal.

The group is challenging what it says is an “unprecedented and disproportionate” ban on protests and asked for a hearing on Friday.

But, in a short ruling, Mr Justice Dingemans said the case raises important issues and could not be rushed.

Instead, the case will be heard on Thursday next week.