Britain moving a step closer to a departure deal with the European Union nearly has a clean sweep of Friday’s front pages.

Pictures of Boris Johnson in Brussels take centre stage while the lingering Commons vote on the agreement makes headlines.

The Times says the “final hurdle” is “in sight”, and reports that Mr Johnson will spend the next 24 hours “frantically trying to sell it to MPs”.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson will give Parliament an ultimatum saying it is his deal or no deal.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson will give Parliament an ultimatum saying it is his deal or no deal.

The Guardian reports the deal will be subject to a “knife-edge vote” and reports it will be a numbers game in the Commons after the DUP said it would not support the government.

The Guardian reports the deal will be subject to a "knife-edge vote" and reports it will be a numbers game in the Commons after the DUP said it would not support the government.

The Financial Times refers to Mr Johnson’s moves on Brexit as a “gamble”, while Metro says the Government will need Labour rebels to get it into law.

The Financial Times refers to Mr Johnson's moves on Brexit as a "gamble", while Metro says the Government will need Labour rebels to get it into law.

The i reports the “tricky part” is still to come with the looming Commons vote on Saturday, and the Independent says rebels “hold the key to a final say” on the proposals.

The i reports the "tricky part" is still to come with the looming Commons vote on Saturday, and the Independent says rebels "hold the key to a final say" on the proposals.

The Daily Mirror suggests we are in a similar territory to before, saying the country is “on the brink of Brexit… once again”.

Both The Sun and the Daily Mail lead with messages to “dithering” MPs to get behind the deal Mr Johnson has struck.

Both The Sun and the Daily Mail lead with messages to "dithering" MPs to get behind the deal Mr Johnson has struck.

While the Daily Express says the British public backs the “historic Brexit deal”.

The Daily Star focuses on the Extinction Rebellion protests in London, reporting activists were on the end of a “beating by irate commuters”.