The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a wide range of locations, cultures and occasions during their tour of Pakistan.

Despite needing to reschedule after a thunderstorm kept them in Lahore for an extra night, the royal couple visited several regions – from a glacier in the Hindu Kush to the bustling cities of Islamabad and Lahore.

Highlights of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s trip to Pakistan

Reminders of William’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales, began during their first engagement when a young girl at a government-run school said she was a “big fan” of the late princess.

A meeting and lunch with former international cricketer Imran Khan, who is now Pakistan’s prime minister, was a highlight of Tuesday afternoon, before a speech by the duke at a reception later that evening kicked off their theme of the third day – climate change.

With Imran Khan (Andrew Parsons/PA)

William and Kate ventured to the Hindu Kush mountain range where they learned the affects of glacial melting.

Visiting the Chiatibo glacier in the Hindu Kush (Neil Hall/PA)

Later that day, while still in the Chitral region, the duke and duchess wore colourful hats during their visit to a traditional Kalash village.

With the Kalash people

The penultimate day of William and Kate’s tour was a turbulent one.

It began with the couple travelling to the vibrant city of Lahore, where the duke and duchess showed their sporting prowess during a game of cricket.

Kate goes out to bat (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Later, there were scenes that brought back memories of Diana as the royals were welcomed to the Badshahi Mosque.

Kate opted for a headscarf and traditional shalwar kameez as she walked barefoot through the religious site, before the couple travelled to a cancer facility twice visited by Diana in the 1990s.

The couple at the Badshahi Mosque (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The royal couple spoke with young patients at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, where Kate wore a plastic tiara for a tea party.

With seven-year-old cancer patient Wafia Remain (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

An attempt to leave to Lahore that afternoon saw the RAF Voyager carrying William, Kate and members of the media caught in a thunderstorm, leading to an unexpected night in the city.

The RAF Voyager aircraft (Owen Humphreys/PA)

But the duke and duchess took this in their stride and completed their last engagement of the tour at an army canine training centre.