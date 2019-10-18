Boris Johnson will assemble his Cabinet for an emergency meeting to discuss the Commons “super Saturday” showdown on his Brexit deal.

Ministers will head to Number 10 at 4pm for an update on the European Council and to “look ahead” to the historic Saturday sitting where the Prime Minister will put his Withdrawal Agreement to the test, Downing Street confirmed.

He is expected to be on the phone all day in attempts to shore up support on his own Government benches, while his team hold one-on-one conversations with Labour MPs and former Tories who were sacked after rebelling on no-deal.

Sir Nicholas Soames – one of the 21 Tories to have the whip withdrawn – gave No 10 hope when he told Newsnight on Thursday that he would vote in favour of the deal and that his 20 colleagues who had the whip removed would “by and large vote for it”.

Talks are thought to have largely ended between Downing Street and the DUP, following the unionist party’s decision to dig in over their opposition to the divorce terms.

Mr Johnson is set for in-person meetings with members of the European Research Group (ERG), the hardline band of Eurosceptic Tory MPs, throughout Friday.

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl pic.twitter.com/ftOOcyQorq — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 18, 2019

ERG chairman Steve Baker said he would not be commenting further.

MPs are set to meet on a Saturday for the first time in almost 40 years to decide whether to back the PM’s deal.

Sir Oliver Letwin, a former Tory cabinet minister and now Independent MP, has put forward an amendment that, if accepted and approved, would force the Government to pass the European (Withdrawal Act) Bill before a meaningful vote could be held.

It is a sign of the distrust that has developed between Downing Street and MPs opposed to no-deal that they want the Brexit deal written into law before the October 31 deadline so there is no room for obfuscation.

Ex-Tory MP Stephen Hammond said Sir Oliver’s amendment was “quite specific”.

Sorry – no news from us before the morning. (One or two journalists have been asking!) https://t.co/RMTs4kN8Ao — Steve Baker MP (@SteveBakerHW) October 18, 2019

“What it says is that Brexit doesn’t happen until all stages of the implementation Bill are passed,” the Independent MP told reporters at Westminster on Friday.

“What it is born out of is the concern that someone might choose to vote for tomorrow’s deal, thereby satisfying the Benn Act, and then choose to do something either by accident or by design which frustrates the implementation Bill and then there is a possibility of us leaving the European Union without a deal.”

It will be up to Commons Speaker John Bercow to decide whether the amendment will be voted on by MPs.

A spokesman for the PM said: “I’m not going to get into amendments that have not been accepted.”

Meanwhile, Jon Lansman, chair of Momentum, Labour’s left-wing grassroots movement, advocated for sacking any party MPs who get behind the PM’s agreement with Brussels.

Johnson's deal will be a wrecking ball through the lives & well-being of ordinary people across Britain. Labour MPs cannot and must not vote for it. If they do, the NEC will have no choice but to replace them with a new, socialist Labour candidate at the next election — Jon Lansman (@jonlansman) October 18, 2019

Labour MPs representing leave seats are known to be seeking legal amendments or further legislation that would protect workers’ right in exchange for their support for the deal.

Ronnie Campbell, Labour MP for Blyth in Northumberland, has already confirmed he plans to back the divorce proposals.

Mr Lansman tweeted: “Johnson’s deal will be a wrecking ball through the lives & well-being of ordinary people across Britain. Labour MPs cannot and must not vote for it. If they do, the NEC will have no choice but to replace them with a new, socialist Labour candidate at the next election.”

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that there would be “consequences”, to be determined by the Opposition chief whip, for those who disobeyed party orders to block the deal.

Asked whether the party would withdraw the whip from rebels, a Labour spokeswoman pointed to Jeremy Corbyn’s earlier comments.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Corbyn said: “I believe in the power of persuasion rather than the power of threat.”