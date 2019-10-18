A sadistic church warden who murdered a university lecturer following a campaign of physical and mental torture has been jailed for more than 30 years.

Benjamin Field, 28, who killed Peter Farquhar, 69, in order to inherit his house and money, was given a life term with a minimum term of 36 years by Mr Justice Sweeney at Oxford Crown Court on Friday.

Passing sentence, the judge told Field: “In your evidence at trial, you admitted that, from late 2012 until mid-2017, you have lived by deception and deceit and had been a well-practised and able liar – whether to Peter Farquhar and Anne Moore-Martin in pretending that you were in a genuine and caring relationship with them, when you were not, or to others.

“You further admitted how you could manipulate and manoeuvre people, however sceptical they may have been, to achieve your ends without ever asking them to do so directly.

“You were, you accepted, a snake talker, as you were able to build pressure on your victims to believe what you needed them to believe and then to do whatever you needed them to do.

Benjamin Field was labelled a sadistic killer (Thames Valley Police/PA)

“I have no doubt, based on the evidence at trial and the reports of the consultant psychiatrists, that, throughout the four years of your offending, you had, and still have, a personality disorder, whether classified as dissocial or narcissistic, included a lack of empathy, a callous lack of concern for the feelings of others and an incapacity to experience guilt or to profit from experience.

“Indeed, as to narcissistic personality disorder, the evidence at trial clearly demonstrated grandiosity, a sense of superiority towards others, the exploitation of others to achieve personal gain, the need to belittle and humiliate others, fixation on fantasies of power and success, intelligence, a need for admiration from others, and a sense of entitlement together with an unwillingness to empathise with the feelings, needs and wishes of others.

“However, none of that provided you with a defence, and nor does it diminish your culpability.”

Pre-sentence reports on Field were prepared by psychiatrists Dr Michael Alcock and Dr Philip Joseph, and the judge added: “Like Doctors Alcock and Joseph, I have no doubt that you are a dangerous offender.

“The murder itself was clearly for gain, and thus attracts a starting point of 30 years’ imprisonment. There were statutory aggravating features, namely a significant degree of planning and premeditation, mental and physical suffering inflicted on the victim before death, and the abuse of a position of trust.

“There were other aggravating features – principally Peter Farquhar’s vulnerability, the fact that the offence took place in his home, and that the detection of the murder was substantially delayed by the manner in which it was carried out.”

Church warden Benjamin Field admitted being in a fraudulent relationship with Ann-Moore Martin (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Detectives branded Field a psychopath and said he would have posed an “ongoing danger to society” had he not been stopped.

Field secretly gave Mr Farquhar drugs and spiked his whisky, hoping that his eventual death at his hands would look like suicide or an accident.

It was only when the Baptist minister’s son began targeting Mr Farquhar’s neighbour, Ann Moore-Martin, in the village of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, that his wicked scheme began to unravel.

The sexually promiscuous Field also manipulated Miss Moore-Martin, a deeply religious retired headteacher, by writing messages on her mirrors purporting to be from God.

He admitted fraudulently being in relationships with the pensioners as part of his plan to get them to change their wills.

Field accepted that he had “psychologically manipulated” the retired teachers but denied any involvement in their deaths.

Mr Farquhar, who was torn about his sexuality because of his religion, died in October 2015, while Miss Moore-Martin died in May 2017 from natural causes.

University lecturer Peter Farquhar was killed by Benjamin Field (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Field underwent a “betrothal” ceremony with gay Mr Farquhar while also having a string of girlfriends, and was in a sexual relationship with Miss Moore-Martin, who was 57 years his senior.

Prosecutors said Field had a “profound fascination in controlling and manipulating and humiliating and killing” and alleged that he plotted his crimes with his friend, failed magician Martyn Smith, 33.

Field, a University of Buckingham PhD student, was a prolific writer, documenting his thoughts and activities in diaries and journals.

He had also drawn up a “100 clients” list, including his parents, grandparents and brother, which the prosecution said were future targets.

Field denied murdering the author and University of Buckingham lecturer and maintained Mr Farquhar could have died from taking his usual dose of flurazepam and drinking whisky.

He told the jury he had created fake relationships with Mr Farquhar and Ms Moore-Martin in order to benefit financially from their deaths but had not wished them dead.

Field, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, Buckinghamshire, previously pleaded guilty to defrauding Ms Moore-Martin of £4,000 to buy a car and £27,000 for a dialysis machine.

He also admitted two burglaries and the two fraudulent relationships.

Field insisted he had acted alone and not recruited his young brother Tom, 24, or Mr Smith to help with the dialysis fraud.

The jury found Field not guilty of conspiracy to murder Miss Moore-Martin and the alternative charge of attempted murder. He was also found not guilty of possession of an article for the use in fraud.

Mr Smith, of Penhalvean, Redruth, Cornwall, was acquitted of murder, conspiracy to murder, possession of an article for the use in fraud, two charges of fraud and one of burglary.

Cambridge University graduate Tom Field, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, Buckinghamshire, was found not guilty of a single charge of fraud.