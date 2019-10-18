Steve Coogan has become the latest celebrity to support the Extinction Rebellion protest, joining activists on a march towards Whitehall.

As protests enter day 12, Extinction Rebellion is planning a “red handed” protest which will see it spray-paint handprints around Westminster.

More than 1,760 arrests have been made in connection with the ongoing protests across London.

The Alan Partridge actor joined the march with his dog, Dougal, who had an Extinction Rebellion sticker on his lead and collar.

Coogan told the PA news agency: “I wanted to lend my voice to the cause. Maybe people who like what I have done and who might not be completely sold on Extinction Rebellion might give it a second chance.

“It’s an important movement. Some people try to characterise it as a fringe movement, but it’s not. I like the fact that it was started by young people, but now older people have joined in too.

“Climate change feels like just another issue on the agenda that people are reluctant to pay attention to. But people in Extinction Rebellion and people who seriously believe want to make it a bigger issue.

“Anyone who is against the movement is motivated purely by the bottom line.

“I have always been environmentally aware and environmentally conscious. I just do not want to stand on the sidelines and not participate. It’s easy to sit and not do anything.”

Coogan, Bob Geldof, Sir Mark Rylance, and Ray Winstone are among the more than 100 famous figures who have signed the open letter.

Stars have confessed their own complicity in climate crises, a guilt they share with “everyone else”.

Steve Coogan said Extinction Rebellion (XR) is an important movement. Pictured with his dog, Dougal. (Extinction Rebellion/PA)

The letter states: “Dear journalists who have called us hypocrites. You’re right.

“We live high carbon lives and the industries that we are part of have huge carbon footprints.

“There is, however, a more urgent story that our profiles and platforms can draw attention to.”

Elements of the media have criticised high-profile supporters of climate activism for environmentally damaging behaviours, such as long and frequent flights or, in the case of Coogan, owning a series of expensive cars.

The self-confessed petrolhead once admitted of the price of one of his new Ferraris, “it would have been cheaper to make all the journeys I made in it by hiring light aircraft.”