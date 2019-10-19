Thousands of people are gathering in central London to call for a vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

The People’s Vote march for a Final Say on Britain’s departure from the EU will head to Westminster as MPs debate the new deal in the House of Commons.

The march, due to start at midday, will start on Park Lane, heading through central London to Parliament Square, where protesters will hear speeches from politicians and celebrities who support a confirmatory vote.

One group of protesters were seen pulling a float depicting top aide Dominic Cummings using Mr Johnson as a puppet.

With Demonic Cummings splashed across its forehead, the figure on the float appears to be wearing a Nazi uniform, including an armband which reads Get Brexit Done, and has a Union Jack moustache.

Protesters push a float depicting Dominic Cummings using Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a puppet down Whitehall ahead of an anit-Brexit march in London.

As of Saturday morning, more than £500,000 has been donated to support the protest, and cross-party politicians are calling on people to get involved.

Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote in The Independent on Friday: “I’ll be joining hundreds of thousands of people in London to make sure our message is heard loud and clear over the jeers and sneers in the House of Commons.”

Liberal Democrat MP Luciana Berger also told voters to “let the Prime Minister know what you think”.

People’s Vote organisers are also asking people to sign a letter to Boris Johnson, EU leaders, MPs, and MEPs, asking them to allow “the chance to check whether we want to proceed with Brexit”.

In an email to supporters this morning, Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the letter “asks them to honour our shared democratic values, it asks them not to turn away from us now and deny us the chance for a final say.

“Add your name to the letter now and send a message to the powerful.”

Stop Brexit campaigner, Steve Bray, was preparing for the second referendum march as MPs arrived for the Saturday sitting in the House of Commons.

The 50-year-old from Port Talbot, South Wales, has been protesting outside Parliament every day that it has been sitting for the past 25 months.

A pro-Brexit protester with a loud speaker approached later approached him shouting “Traitor!”

But Mr Bray said protesting against Brexit is his passion.

“We scraped the bottom of the barrel with this Prime Minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brexit supporters are due to take to the streets in Manchester on Saturday.

The “march for democracy”’ will take place near Manchester Cathedral, organised by Leavers of Greater Manchester.