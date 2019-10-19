– Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“Now is the time, Mr Speaker, to get this thing done, and I say to all members let us come together as democrats to end this debilitating feud, let us come together as democrats to get behind this deal, the one proposition that fulfils the verdict of the majority, but which also allows us to bring together the two halves of our nation.”

– Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn

“I also totally understand the frustration and the fatigue across the country and in this House, but we simply cannot vote for a deal that is even worse than the one the House rejected three times.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responds to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement on his new Brexit deal (House of Commons/PA)

– SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford

“The Prime Minister has returned from Brussels to present a deal that he knows, that we all know is actually worse than Theresa May’s deal, a deal that would see Scotland shafted by this United Kingdom Government, left at an economic disadvantage, with Scotland’s views totally disregarded by this Prime Minister and his Government. Not a single MP who cares about Scotland’s future should consider supporting the Prime Minister today.”

– LibDem leader Jo Swinson

“Today hundreds of thousands of people will be outside demanding a final say in a People’s Vote.

“Isn’t the truth that the reason the Prime Minister refuses their calls is because he knows that if given the option the people will reject this bad deal and choose to remain in the EU?”

– DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds

“Weariness in this House over Brexit should not be an excuse for weakness on Brexit or weakness on the union.”

– Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts

“How could Plaid Cymru ever support his billionaires’ Brexit?”

“Johnson has broken virtually every past promise he has made on Brexit. How anyone could believe promises he makes now on workers’ rights or anything else is beyond me. ‘Caveat emptor’ should be the words ringing in ears of any Labour MP thinking of backing this deal.”

– Labour’s leader in the Lords Baroness Smith

“If this is the best Brexit that a Brexit-believing Prime Minister considers can be delivered, then why not seek that public mandate for it. Anything less would be a dereliction of duty.”