Brexit protesters in London took aim at Boris Johnson’s “puppet master” Dominic Cummings on a bumper day for British politics.

An effigy brought by People’s Vote demonstrators depicted Mr Cummings as a demonic figure holding a cartoon model of the Prime Minister.

The model of the former Vote Leave campaign chief had the words “Demonic Cummings” written on his head and “Master of Muppets” emblazoned below.

It also featured a Union Jack in the guise of a moustache – similar to that of Adolf Hitler’s – as well as a Nazi-style red armband reading “Get Brexit Done”.

The effigy was pictured in the capital as thousands of people gathered to call for a vote on Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal.

(Jacob King/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

The People’s Vote march for a Final Say on Britain’s departure from the EU will head to Westminster as MPs debate the new deal in the House of Commons.