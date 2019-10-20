Imran Khan was “shocked” by the impact Princess Diana’s death had on people in Pakistan, he has told CNN.

The Pakistani prime minister spoke after meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their royal tour last week, and revealed how the death of Diana, Princess of Wales affected his home nation.

He told the broadcaster: “I was touring my constituency when I heard of the accident, and I can tell you that the impact it had on the people shocked me.

“I mean, these were rural peasants. I wouldn’t have even thought they would have heard of Princess Di.

“But when they heard of accident and her death… I was amazed at how Princess Diana had penetrated, even in these rural constituencies.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Imran Khan following a meeting at his official residence in Islamabad during the second day of the royal visit (PA)

Mr Khan also chatted with William and Kate about his journey to becoming prime minister, having first met the prince in the 1990s, not long after he started his political party.

The former international cricketer said: “It’s 23 years since I started my political movement and I assumed that it would be very easy, here’s my party and I would go out and people would vote for me.

“Little did I realise what I would go through to get here.”

The prime minister met the duke and duchess during their five-day tour to Pakistan, which saw them enjoy a wide range of locations, cultures and occasions in the country.

Reminders of William’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales, began during their first engagement when a young girl at a government-run school said she was a “big fan” of the late princess.

William and Kate also ventured to the Hindu Kush mountain range where they learned the affects of glacial melting.