Protests in Chile have spilled over into a new day even after the president cancelled a subway fare hike that prompted massive and violent demonstrations.

The governor of the Santiago region said three people died in a fire at a looted supermarket early on Sunday.

It is one of 60 Walmart-owned outlets that have been vandalised and the company said many stores are not opening.

Firefighters spray water on a looted supermarket in Santiago (Esteban Felix/AP)

At least two airlines have cancelled flights into the capital.

President Sebastian Pinera announced on Saturday night that he was cancelling a subway fare increase imposed two weeks ago.

It had led to major protests that included rioting that caused millions of pounds in damage to vandalised subway stops, office buildings and stores.

A state of emergency and curfew remain in effect for six Chilean cities.