The front pages are dominated by Brexit machinations and “Bad Blood Brothers” in the royal family.

The Financial Times says Boris Johnson will today make a new attempt to win Parliament’s backing for his Brexit deal, with the paper predicting he will win the vote but the “result is on a knife edge”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 21 October https://t.co/c2RHrwgqdM pic.twitter.com/JsnjK0hBbh — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 20, 2019

Metro reports that the PM believes he has the numbers to get his agreement approved

But the Daily Express says Labour has a “New plot to hijack Brexit” as it plans to call for a public vote, which the Daily Mail and The Times also cover with accusations from Downing Street.

Attacks, however, may be coming for the PM on all sides, with The Daily Telegraph warning that a “Rebel alliance of MPs” including former Tory Cabinet Minister Sir Oliver Letwin is threatening to derail the withdrawal agreement.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM faces 'guerilla war' over new vote on deal' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/cJ6pbi2w9T — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 20, 2019

The Guardian also covers the “new alliance”, and features a quote from Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer: “if you want to work with us, our door is open”.

Guardian front page, Monday 21 October 2019: Labour seeks new alliance to kill off PM’s Brexit deal pic.twitter.com/I9gqvoKdzH — The Guardian (@guardian) October 20, 2019

Labour will back a deal, according to the i, but only if a second referendum is included, which The Independent classes as a “Final Say” vote.



The Sun reports on a growing “rift” between William and Harry under the headline “Bad Blood Brothers”.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Prince Harry has publicly admitted the growing rift between him and brother Wills' https://t.co/Zrkawi99OA pic.twitter.com/Hqf0X60R80 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 20, 2019

Workers at Amazon’s largest British facility, a depot in Essex, have told the Daily Mirror they have been “treated like slaves” as they attempt to meet their “gruelling targets”.

Britain faces searing temperatures and and “Halloween chiller” this week, according to the Daily Star.