More than 100 workers have been taken off a North Sea platform as a precaution following a subsea structural inspection.

EnQuest said it evacuated the Thistle Platform in a precautionary move on Monday evening.

The company said 115 personnel were transferred to a nearby platform by helicopter and that the Thistle Platform was safely shut down.

The coastguard said a helicopter and two rescue aircraft from the Norwegian offshore sector were involved in the evacuation.

The Thistle Platform is around 125 miles north east of Shetland.

Coastguards said they were made aware of the incident at around 6.30pm on Monday.

An EnQuest spokeswoman said: “EnQuest can confirm it has proactively down-manned the Thistle Platform today in a precautionary move following a preliminary subsea structural inspection today.

“All 115 personnel were transferred to a nearby platform by helicopter.

“The platform has been safely shut down in accordance with planned procedures.

“EnQuest is liaising with all relevant authorities including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.”