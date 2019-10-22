Luxury Buckingham Palace Christmas hampers and corgi-decorated socks are among a new range of festive gifts from the Royal Collection.

The baskets of posh treats, available online only from Tuesday, are described as “brimming with a selection of handpicked festive delights and classics from our food hall” including mince pies, loose leaf tea and Christmas tea towels.

The hampers are available in three sizes – large costing £175, medium priced at £125 and a small version at £75.

The small luxury Christmas hamper which costs £75 (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019/PA)

Each comes in a traditional rattan-style picnic basket, stamped on the side with a black crown and the words Buckingham Palace in capitals.

The large hamper includes mince pies, chocolate praline crowns, strawberry jam, afternoon loose leaf tea, a wooden spoon, caramel and chocolate biscuit tube, marzipan fruits, marmalade, as well as an apron, two Longest Reigning Monarch mugs and a Christmas tea towel.

A small version contains mince pies, a wooden spoon, strawberry jam, chocolate praline crowns, handbag shortbread, afternoon loose leaf tea and a tea towel, while the medium has a slightly different selection which includes two types of tea, a shortbread biscuit tin, and dark chocolate.

Other items in the range include a pair of light blue socks, at £16, which are decorated with images of the Queen’s favourite dogs and made by the appropriately-named luxury knitwear brand Corgi.

Light blue corgi socks, costing £16 (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019/PA)

Royal fans can also treat themselves to a £225 pair of colourful silk pyjamas, decorated with drawings of corgis, crowns and tiaras.

The images have been designed by British illustrator Karen Mabon.

The Oh So Royal turquoise pyjamas, which were previously available to buy, are described as “featuring icons famously associated with the British Royal Family”.

A Christmas tree-shaped dog toy made of tartan fabric costs £18.95, while a bag of Buckingham Palace chocolate coated nuts is £5.95.

The Oh So Royal silk pyjama top, which comes with matching trousers and costs £225 (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019/PA)

Among the new seasonal tree decorations is a Buckingham Palace crystal throne.

Priced at £25, the miniature soft red velvet throne is embellished with crystals and gold threads including an embroidered crown above an EIIR.

Windsor Castle will mark the festive season with a special display of gifts exchanged between Queen Victoria and Prince Albert during the many Christmases they spent together there.

This year saw the 200th anniversary of Victoria and Albert’s births and the presents will go on show in the castle’s Octagon Dining Room.

Red velvet throne tree decoration, priced at £25 (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019/PA)

Visitors will also see a 20ft Nordmann Fir tree, taken from Windsor Great Park and decorated with hundreds of iridescent glass and mirrored ornaments, in St George’s Hall.

In the State Dining Room, the table will be laid with silver-gilt pieces from the spectacular Grand Service commissioned by George IV and still used today by the Queen and her guests at state banquets.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, a 15ft Christmas tree will stand in the Great Gallery, adorned with shimmering decorations and sparkling lights.

The Great Stair leading to the state apartments will be draped with twinkling velvet garlands, glistening berries and seasonal foliage.

The Christmas tree in St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019/PA)

In the Royal Dining Room, the table will be laid with pieces from a silver service presented to George V and Queen Mary in 1935 to mark their silver jubilee, and decorated with flowers, wreaths and spires of faux candied sugared fruits.

On selected dates in December, visitors can enjoy a private evening tour of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle or the Palace of Holyroodhouse, led by a guide.

The Christmas displays run from November 30 2019 to January 5 2020 at Windsor Castle, and from December 6 2019 to January 6 2020 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The hampers and other gifts are available online from royalcollectionshop.co.uk, and selected gifts, other than the hampers, at Royal Collection shops.