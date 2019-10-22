A 120-year-old lighthouse in north-western Denmark has been put on wheels and rails in a bid to move it more than 250ft away from the North Sea amid the threat of coastal erosion.

When the 76ft Rubjerg Knude lighthouse was first lit in 1900, it was roughly 650ft from the coast in Jutland. Now it is only about 20ft away.

Coastal erosion means the 120-year-old lighthouse is dangerously close to a cliff edge (AP)

Local mayor Arne Boelt said “many things can go wrong” in moving the defunct lighthouse, which weighs about 1,000 tonnes and sits on top of a cliff 200ft above sea level.

He added: “But it’s worth the risk … the alternative would to dismantle the lighthouse.”

The move, scheduled to take place on Thursday, is expected to take 10 hours, at a speed of 26ft per hour.