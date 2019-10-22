At least two people have been injured in Norway’s capital city as they were struck by an ambulance stolen by an armed man who was injured when police opened fire to stop him.

Officers said those struck by the ambulance included a woman with a pushchair and an elderly couple. The woman and her baby were taken to hospital.

“We are in control of the ambulance that was stolen,” Oslo police tweeted. “Shots were fired to stop him. He is not in critical condition.”

The ambulance with bullet holes in the door (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB scanpix/AP)

Police also said they were looking for a woman who may have been involved in the incident in north Oslo.

Anders Bayer, a spokesman for Oslo University Hospital, confirmed to Norwegian news agency NTB that the ambulance was stolen by an armed person.

Three employees in the vehicle when it was stolen were unharmed, he added.

The Aftenposten newspaper published a photo showing a man wearing green trousers lying next to the vehicle surrounded by police officers. Another photo showed a handcuffed man, flanked by police, walking towards an ambulance stretcher.

Police detain a man (Cathrine Hellesoy/Aftenposten/AP)

A witness told the newspaper he saw “the ambulance driving at high speed toward me … and right behind a police car”.

“I heard several shots,” Omar Khatujev told Aftenposten.