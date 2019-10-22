Boris Johnson’s plans to take Britain out of the EU in just nine days’ time – “do or die” – have hit the buffers after a humiliating Commons defeat.

On a dramatic night at Westminster, MPs threw out his plan to ram legislation through the Commons approving his deal with the EU in just three days by 322 votes to 308.

It effectively put paid to his promise – “no ifs, no buts” – to take Britain out of the EU by October 31 and means Brexit could be delayed until next year.

The result leaves the Prime Minister effectively at the mercy of EU leaders who will decide whether to grant Britain a further extension – and for how long – in order to allow it to leave with a deal.

European Council president Donald Tusk said he would recommend they agree a further delay in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Following the vote, Mr Johnson said he would “pause” the legislation while he consulted with EU leaders on what should happen next.

Just minutes earlier MPs voted to back the deal in principle by 329 to 299 on the second reading of the Bill – the first time the Commons has been prepared to support any Brexit deal.

The Prime Minister expressed “disappointment” that they had not been prepared to follow it up by agreeing the timetable motion.

He insisted that it was still his policy that Britain should leave at Halloween but acknowledged that he would have wait to hear what EU leaders said.

Under the terms of the so-called Benn Act, Mr Johnson was forced to write to the EU at the weekend seeking an extension after failing to win the support of the Commons at Saturday’s special sitting.

Following PM @BorisJohnson’s decision to pause the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, and in order to avoid a no-deal #Brexit, I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension. For this I will propose a written procedure. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 22, 2019

The Prime Minister told MPs: “We now face further uncertainty and the EU must now make up their minds over how to answer Parliament’s request for a delay.

“One way or another we will leave the EU with this deal to which this House has just given its assent.”

