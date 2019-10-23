More machinations around Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempts to achieve an exit from the European Union and a cardboard cutout of one of Britain’s most recognisable music stars lead the papers on Wednesday.

The Guardian says Parliament has backed the PM’s withdrawal bill but refused his attempt to “fast-track” legislation, which the Daily Mail says has put the UK at the “mercy of EU” over an extension to the October 31 deadline.

The Guardian front page, Wednesday 23 October 2019: Parliament puts brakes on Johnson's race for Brexit pic.twitter.com/7orwxJ9hqR — The Guardian (@guardian) October 22, 2019

The Daily Telegraph says “Brexit is in purgatory” following Tuesday’s proceedings, and The Sun summarises the situation as “Yeah but no but”, saying MPs “wrecked” Mr Johnson’s deal with what the Daily Express calls “yet more dithering”.

Tomorrow's front page: MPs finally backed Boris Johnson's #Brexit deal – then wrecked it within minutes by rejecting his three-day timetable to push it through Parliament https://t.co/HDF8fUegpy pic.twitter.com/XSehkDKrJ1 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 22, 2019

EXPRESS: Historic deal…but MPs spoil it with yet more dithering #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eecttoZC8v — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 22, 2019

The i says Mr Johnson’s plan to achieve Brexit by Halloween is “in tatters”, the Daily Mirror describes it as the “PM’s Brexit horror” and The Independent reports it is the “End of breakneck Brexit”.

European Council President Donald Tusk has recommended another delay to the UK leaving the bloc, according to Metro.

The day in Parliament is on the front of the Financial Times, which also features a story on China’s government planning to replace Hong Kong chief executive with an “interim leader” amid ongoing protests.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Wednesday October 23 https://t.co/E57tPbGN5p pic.twitter.com/7Vd0n9TqPL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 22, 2019

The Times reports on a “frustrated” Mr Johnson, and a new treatment for Alzheimer’s which “may reduce mental decline by 25%” which doctors have hailed as a “turning point”.

And the Daily Star follows up on its “Stiff Richard” front page from the previous day, with a man admitting the reason he took a cardboard display of Sir Cliff Richard and delayed a flight from Faro in Portugal to London Gatwick was to display it at his bowls club in Ramsgate, Kent.