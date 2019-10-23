An RSPCA investigation is under way after a man was caught on CCTV abandoning a terrier outside a care home.

The Staffordshire cross was tied up in the dark just after 5am on Thursday October 10 outside Parklands Care Home in Seaham, County Durham.

Staff found the frightened dog around two hours later, checked their CCTV system and alerted the RSPCA, who have nicknamed the three-year-old Panda due to his distinctive black and white markings.

Panda was microchipped but not registered (RSPCA)

Inspector Cathy Maddison, who is investigating, said: “It was dark when he was abandoned but you can see a tall man with his hood up with Panda before he’s abandoned.

“Panda was taken to the vet where staff found he was microchipped but his chip wasn’t registered.”

The inspector suspected the owner gave him up because he could no longer look after him.

She said: “Unfortunately we respond to thousands of calls every year where an animal has been abandoned because their owner simply can’t take care of them anymore.

“Pets are a huge commitment and responsibility, and they can be expensive, so we find many dogs, cats, horses and other pets are abandoned every year.”

The RSPCA is trying to track down the owner.

The inspector said: “Panda is a lovely boy but he’s obviously really confused and is absolutely terrified.

“It’s so sad.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.