Singer Ellie Goulding said her young fans come to her for answers about the climate crisis, at an international environment summit on Wednesday.

The chart-topping British songwriter said her fans are “struggling to find answers (on climate change) from parents and school” at One Young World conference.

Ms Goulding, who has been an environmental ambassador for the UN since 2017, said: “previous generations have failed to act” and commended younger people for taking action against climate change.

Ellie Goulding has been an environmental ambassador for the UN since 2017 (One Young World)

The 32-year-old said: “Over the last 12 months the clear-eyed focus of young people has created an unstoppable force of change.

“When I first met Greta Thunberg at Davos last year, the school climate strikes were a relatively recent phenomenon.

“Climate crisis is the era that we inhabit. It forms the backdrop to our lives, a constant soundtrack which will only get louder.”

LIVE NOW 🎥 In this exclusive address to #OYW2019, @elliegoulding tells the story of how she built the confidence to speak out on the climate emergency & why she felt moved to ask more questions on behalf of her fans: https://t.co/ZHMyx6mXSa pic.twitter.com/HxEE1yzPI9 — One Young World (@OneYoungWorld) October 23, 2019

Speaking about her own childhood, she said: “From a very early age I have been motivated by anger about injustice.”

She said growing up in rural Herefordshire instilled in her a love of nature, and since becoming a climate ambassador has become “obsessed” with combating climate change through “communication”.

The singer told the audience: “I am acutely aware of the power of songs to communicate messages.

“And it is important to remember when we communicate our message about the Earth that it is just as important to connect with people on a human level as it is to communicate the facts.”

“They give us an emotional workout. This type of connection is the point, the power of music.”

The singer added: “When I am not doing something which directly addresses the climate emergency or homelessness I feel really guilty.”