The discovery of 39 dead bodies in a refrigerated lorry container in Essex and Brexit dominate Thursday’s front pages.

The Times reports the migrants “froze to death”, with the i newspaper saying that for those inside the container the “Dream of a new life ends in horror” in what the Daily Mirror called the “tomb of steel”.

Thursday's front page: Dream of a new life ends in horror for 39 people found dead in Essex container#tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/BAgwR1A7ds — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 23, 2019

The deceased migrants were “promised a better life”, according to Metro, but The Daily Telegraph concludes they were “driven to” a “frozen fate”.

Authorities were told of the risk of people smuggling at Essex port three years ago, the Daily Mail says, which prompts the paper to ask “Why were warnings ignored?”

The Independent calls the incident a “brutal reminder of Britain’s forgotten crisis”.

The Guardian also covers the loss of life, and adds that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior Ministers are “divided” over the prospect of general election before Christmas.

Guardian front page, Thursday 24 October 2019: Police work to identify 39 people found dead in lorry pic.twitter.com/ykWKs1aue7 — The Guardian (@guardian) October 23, 2019

The Daily Express reports on anger at the apparent Brexit impasse, decrying that the European Union is “still deciding our fate”.

EXPRESS: Fury over EU STILL deciding our fate #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OSvapCvfEm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 23, 2019

There are fears Strictly has been “thrown into turmoil” as the programme’s stars have been hit by a “sickness bug”, the Daily Star reports.

And co-working business WeWork will cut up to 4,000 jobs after being taken over by Japan’s SoftBank, according to the Financial Times.