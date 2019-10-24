Work has begun on exhuming the remains of Spanish dictator General Francisco Franco from his mausoleum outside Madrid so he can be reburied in a small family crypt.

The government-ordered, closed-door operation satisfies a long-standing demand of his many victims’ relatives and others who suffered under his regime, who were offended at the burial place he constructed.

The operation was broadcast live by Spain’s main TV channels.

A wreath of flowers is carried at a cemetery where Franco will be reburied (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Franco’s coffin is being extracted from under marble slabs and granite at the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum.

Depending on the weather, it is being taken by helicopter or hearse to Mingorrubio cemetery, a 35-mile drive away.

Franco ruled Spain between 1939 and 1975, taking power after a three-year civil war he helped start against Spain’s democratic government.

A staunch Catholic, he viewed the war and ensuing dictatorship as something of a religious crusade against anarchist, leftist and secular tendencies in Spain.

General Franco (PA)

His authoritarian rule, along with a profoundly conservative Catholic Church, ensured that Spain remained virtually isolated from political, industrial and cultural developments in Europe for nearly four decades.

The country returned to democracy three years after his death but his legacy and his place in Spanish political history still sparks rancour and passion.

For many years, thousands of people commemorated the anniversary of his death on November 20 1975 in Madrid’s central Plaza de Oriente esplanade and at the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum outside the capital.

And although the dictator’s popularity has waned immensely, the exhumation has been criticised by Franco’s relatives, Spain’s three main right-wing parties and some members of the Catholic Church for opening old political wounds.

The exhumation was finally authorised by the Supreme Court in September when it dismissed a legal bid by Franco’s family to stop it.