The Duchess of Sussex is to attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Meghan with join The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World to look at how young leaders are driving meaningful change for empowering women.

The event comes amid the fallout from Meghan and the Duke of Sussex’s emotional television interview in which they described their struggles.

The Duchess of Sussex attends the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Buckingham Palace said the duchess will speak with young leaders from around the world who are leading projects and ventures that support gender equality and inclusion in countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Iraq, Malawi and Bangladesh.

The palace added: “The discussion will cover how these young leaders are driving meaningful change for empowering women.

“They will share achievements and best practices that have helped empower communities to overcome complex challenges and significant obstacles.”

On Tuesday, Meghan attended the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

It was her first public appearance since revealing the difficulties she has faced over the past year as a royal in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey

Harry and Meghan on their tour of Africa (Mark Large/Daily Mail/PA)

In the programme, filmed during the Sussexes’ recent official visit to southern Africa, Harry said he and his brother the Duke of Cambridge were now “on different paths” and have “good days”‘ and “bad days” in their relationship.

A royal source told the BBC William was concerned about his brother following the documentary screening, and hoped Harry and Meghan were “all right”.

The source added that the assessment of the Queen and other senior royals was that the couple were “in a fragile place”.

But a source close to the Sussexes told CNN the reaction to Harry’s comments about being on a “different path” to his brother had been “hysterical”.

The source said the couple had “single-handedly modernised the monarchy” and added they were surrounded by people “afraid of and inexperienced” at how best to “deploy their value”.