Seaside destinations including Swansea, Brighton, Margate and Torquay are among the most popular hotspots for people viewing properties for sale online, according to a website.

Zoopla made the findings after analysing unique page viewings for homes listed for sale outside London over the past 12 months.

The research found that homes by the coast piqued house hunters’ curiosity, with Swansea in South Wales identified as the most popular.

Brighton was one of the top hotspots for people viewing homes online (Steve Paston/PA)

The research also looked separately at property searches in London, where the NW3 Hampstead postcode was the most searched area, with an average house price of just under £1.5 million, followed by the Wimbledon postcode of SW19, where homes were typically priced at £814,650.

Laura Howard, a consumer expert at Zoopla, said that at just under £175,000, the average house price in Swansea is relatively affordable – and falls below the land transaction tax main residential threshold – Wales’s equivalent of stamp duty.

Here are the biggest property search hotspots across Britain excluding London, according to Zoopla, with the specific postcode and average house price:

1. Swansea, SA4, £174,551

2. Llanelli, SA15, Carmarthenshire, £137,046

3. Leicester, LE5, Leicestershire, £217,675

4. Preston, PR2, Lancashire, £180,658

5. Stoke-on-Trent, ST3, Staffordshire, £145,879

6. Newcastle-under-Lyme, ST5, Staffordshire, £184,311

7. Dumfries, DG1, Dumfries and Galloway, £159,637

8. Coventry, CV6, West Midlands, £163,339

9. Inverness, IV2, Highland, £206,338

10. Dunfermline, KY11, Fife, £185,435

11. Brighton, BN2, East Sussex, £383,658

12. Margate, CT9, Kent, £235,284

13. Bolton, BL1, Greater Manchester, £168,724

14. Ammanford, SA18, Carmarthenshire, £143,829

15. Nottingham, NG9, £226,455

16. Torquay, TQ1, Devon, £246,898

17. Neath, SA10, Neath Port Talbot, £159,156

18. Dartford, DA1, Kent, £306,844

19. Gloucester, GL2, Gloucestershire, £265,540

20. Maidenhead, SL6, Berkshire, £567,132