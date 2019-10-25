A court in Lahore has ordered the release on bail of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif so he can seek medical treatment, his family said.

The decision was announced by the Lahore High Court after hearing a petition from Sharif’s brother.

Sharif was rushed to the government hospital in Lahore on Monday after his health was said to have deteriorated. He has remained there under the supervision of prison authorities.

The 69-year-old, who served three times as prime minister, has had a history of health problems, including heart disease.

Supporters of Nawaz Sharif outside a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

However, lawyer Ashtar Ausaf said court authorities cannot release Sharif immediately until they hear a separate appeal next Tuesday.

Mr Ausaf said that hearing pertains to the second corruption conviction against Sharif.