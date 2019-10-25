Police have told suspects over the deaths of two teenagers at a house party in Milton Keynes to hand themselves in or risk being publicly named after a 21-year-old man appeared in court.

Dominic Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, died from knife injuries after they were attacked at a house party in the Emerson Valley area of the town on Saturday.

After a murder investigation was launched, 21-year-old Charlie Chandler was arrested.

A 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Thursday remains in police custody.

Thames Valley Police said on Friday that they believe other people were involved in the fatal incident in Archford Croft and urged them to come forward.

The investigation continues (Andy Wasley/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, head of crime for Thames Valley Police, warned the people involved in the incident would be publicly identified if they did not come forward voluntarily.

He said: “We are still looking for others and they know who they are. I want to appeal directly to those people. We are looking for you and we will find you, however long it takes.

“At this stage we have not released your names or photographs, so please hand yourself in to the nearest police station as soon as possible.

Charlie Chandler appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“This is not going to go away and if we have to, we will name you so there will be no place for you to hide.”

Chandler, who was arrested on October 21, will appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday after he appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court for a short hearing on Friday morning.

As well as two counts of murder, Chandler, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, is also accused of the attempted murder of 23-year-old Ryan Brown and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Hunter also appealed for more witnesses to the fatal incident to come forward and said the police were “extremely grateful” for the witnesses who have already helped the investigation.

He added: “There are some people who have vital information and have not come forward or are refusing to assist. Some of these are very important witnesses.

“I know there will be various reasons for being reluctant to get involved but please, please think about the fact that Dom and Ben have been killed and how you would feel if this was your family.

“I imagine you would want justice and you wouldn’t want people to get away with what they have done. I am sure you would want justice for your own family.”