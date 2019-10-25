Actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The US Bureau of Prisons said the Desperate Housewives star was released from the low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay area on Friday morning.

Under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.

Her husband, actor William H Macy, dropped off Huffman at the Federal Correctional Institution on October 15.

A federal judge in Boston last month sentenced Huffman, 56, to two weeks in prison, a 30,000 dollar fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant 15,000 dollars to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.

The Emmy-award winning actress tearfully apologised at her sentencing, saying: “I was frightened. I was stupid and I was so wrong.”

Huffman was the first parent sentenced in the scandal, which was the biggest college admissions case ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband and others are awaiting trial.