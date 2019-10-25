More than half the country believes the Duchess of Sussex has been good for the Royal Family, according to a survey for Tatler magazine.

Meghan has altered the usual course of royal life since marrying the Duke of Sussex in May last year, campaigning for women’s empowerment and environmental conservation.

The survey suggests 55% of adults think she has been good for the monarchy while 45% disagree.

The Duchess of Sussex on the cover of Tatler (Janick Laurent)

However, only 54% of respondents expressed an opinion on the question.

Tatler and ComRes surveyed 2,016 British adults between September 6 and 8, with results weighted to be demographically representative of all adults in Great Britain.

Some 39% said they thought Meghan was hypocritical on environmental issues.

The duke and his wife have faced criticism after taking a number of private jet journeys over the summer, apparently at odds with their views on supporting the environment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come under fire for their use of private jets (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The survey also suggests that 44% prefer the Duchess of Cambridge to Meghan while 23% believe Meghan and Harry would be better off moving to Los Angeles.

And 40% of those polled believe the media treat Meghan unfairly while 27% think that is driven by racism.

High society publication Tatler’s 310th anniversary December issue features an archive photo of Meghan, taken by Janick Laurent, on the cover.

It debates “The Meghan issue”, with the cover headline asking “Does she conquer or divide?” and writers such as Lionel Shriver and Lynn Barber “taking sides”.

The special edition of Tatler is available on news stands and via digital download on Thursday October 31.