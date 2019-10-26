Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the congratulations as England reached the Rugby World Cup final for the first time since 2007.

Eddie Jones’s team produced a highly impressive performance to see off favourites New Zealand 19-7 in Yokohama and seal a spot in the final against either South Africa – the team who beat them 12 years ago – or Six Nations rivals Wales.

And Mr Johnson was among a host of politicians sending their congratulations as he tweeted: “Immense effort by @EnglandRugby, many congratulations to the whole team. Now for the final!”

The Prime Minister is himself no stranger to rugby in Japan, having memorably played a game with some children during a trade visit in 2015.

Boris Johnson tried his hand at rugby in Japan in 2015 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: “Congratulations to the @EnglandRugby team on an incredible team performance and hard-fought victory against the @AllBlacks. Hopefully it’s an @EnglandRugby vs @WalesRugby final!”

And Scottish First Miniter Nicola Sturgeon sent her congratulations south of the border as she wrote: “What a game. Well done @EnglandRugby”.

England supporters around the country and overseas posted videos of fans celebrating in pubs and rugby clubs.

Clips showed fans jumping up and down with joy and singing the England rugby anthem Swing Low Sweet Chariot.

England will now attempt to win their first World Cup since 2003 when they beat hosts Australia in the final to win the crown.

Among the famous faces anticipating the occasion was soap star Ross Kemp, who went viral as he posted a video of himself screaming: “Come on England! Yes, yes, yes. I cannot tell you what that means, It ain’t over yet but we’re pretty close. England outstanding!”

Other big names reacting to the victory included Karren Brady, who wrote: “What an INCREDIBLE win for England – amazing game….one of England’s finest performances on a rugby pitch. What an amazing start to the day!”

Piers Morgan tweeted: “Wow! Stunning win by England. Completely outplayed the best team in the world, from start to finish. Big congrats to Eddie Jones & his fabulous team.”

Astronaut Tim Peake said: “So proud of @EnglandRugby – what an outstanding performance”

Comedian Omid Djalili tweeted: “#ENGvNZL was like an episode of Breaking Bad: couldn’t take my eyes off it for a second. England even better than I thought or hoped they’d be. Eddie Jones is a genius”

And England cricket star Stuart Broad added: “Wow! How special was that from @EnglandRugby? Cancel all plans next Saturday morning- we’re watching a World Cup Final!!”

England will find out their final opponents when Wales take on South Africa in Yokohoma.

The final will take place next Saturday at the same venue.