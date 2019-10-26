Police have arrested a suspected robber who was filmed being tackled by members of the public after an apparent ram-raid on a jewellery store in west London.

Scotland Yard said officers were called shortly before 5.30pm on Friday after a car was reportedly driven into the front of the store on Uxbridge Road in Shepherd’s Bush.

The vehicle’s occupants were said to have got out and started to try and steal goods inside the store.

A dramatic video shared on social media appeared to show three individuals wearing motorcycle helmets run out of eSmart Money and Sultan Jewellery, a combined foreign exchange and jewellery business.

With members of the public filming and watching on, two of the individuals, wielding what appeared to be weapons, sprint off along the pavement.

In the video footage a third alleged thief carrying a bag tumbles to the ground in the middle of the road and is quickly surrounded by a group of people.

For several seconds the suspect is pinned down while he is repeatedly kicked and punched before police officers arrive to handcuff him.

Further footage of the incident’s aftermath showed a black Range Rover had mounted the pavement and was left half inside the eSmart Money store, surrounded by broken glass.

The Metropolitan police said one male had been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the incident.

Inquiries were said to be ongoing to locate at least two other suspects who fled the scene.

The force said it was aware of the video posted online and was “assessing” it.