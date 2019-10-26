The family of a backpacker who has gone missing in Cambodia are flying out to assist in the search for the 21-year-old.

Amelia Bambridge, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen by friends on the island of Koh Rong on Wednesday.

Her mother, Linda Bambridge, was contacted by the manager of the Nest Beach Club hostel after she failed to check out of the hostel and her handbag, containing her purse, phone and bank cards, was found on a nearby beach while her passport remained at the hostel.

Ms Bambridge told The Argus newspaper: “This is very out of character, she is normally so organised.

“I don’t know what to think. The police have confirmed she is missing – apparently the embassy is closed until Monday.

“There doesn’t seem to be any urgency. Her friend is still there as they were due to leave the island today, but she hasn’t left because Amelia is missing.”

Amelia’s brother, Harry, posted on Facebook: “For all the religious people can you please do me a big favour and pray for my sister Amelia Bambridge.

“I’m about to board a plane from LA as she’s been missing on her travels in Cambodia for over 48 hours now.

“I’ve asked who ever might be up there, to look after her for just another 20 hours and her big brother will be there as soon as I can be. Thanks for everyone who’s showed their support, especially to my family back home.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: “We are assisting the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Cambodia and are in close contact with the Cambodian police.”