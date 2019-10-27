Parts of the UK are dealing with the aftermath of heavy downpours which caused flooding and road closures in some areas.

The heavy rain had cleared on Sunday after torrential downpours on Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office said the worst of the rain is over, with minor showers in parts of Scotland and the north-west of England on Sunday.

Evening Plans? Most of us will be dry but it will be chilly 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/xjuo5S4Xfa — Met Office (@metoffice) October 27, 2019

“Elsewhere is completely dry today,” meteorologist Sophie Yeomans told the PA news agency.

“It was just Friday and Saturday that we saw the really heavy and prolonged rainfall.”

The heavy rain led to several football matches being cancelled, train delays and flooded roads.

Downpours caused flooding in Northwich in Cheshire and the evacuation of the local marina in the early hours of Sunday.

Northwich local Julian Williams said the worst was over now with the floodwaters subsiding.

“It’s a beautiful day today,” he said.

“The rain was continuous for over 24 hours. We did have something similar happen about two years ago but it wasn’t as bad as this weekend.”

Northwich fire station and supporting stations conducted rescues from the Waitrose Marina last night to lead people to safety. Please take care and DONT walk through flooded areas as street grids have been dislodged and other water hazards are present which could lead to drowning pic.twitter.com/Gvgu2jGO3R — Northwich Fire Station (@NorthwichFS) October 27, 2019

The Environment Agency is working to confirm the river level in Northwich which is believed to have peaked at Hayhurst Bridge on Sunday morning when it reached 2.826 metres.

Its previous highest record was on November 7, 2000 when it peaked at 2.45 metres.

As of 4pm on Sunday, there were 90 flood warnings across the UK including six in the Cheshire area and 120 flood alerts, three of which were in Cheshire.

The Environment Agency warned river flooding was still possible on Sunday in the parts of the Midlands, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire due to high river levels.

Thankfully it’s much drier across the #NorthWest today, however a number of #flood warnings remain in place across #cheshire Check the latest at https://t.co/uGQ4g6RGOV — Env Agency NW (@EnvAgencyNW) October 27, 2019

“River levels will remain high over the next few days,” flood duty manager Neil Davies said.

“Our incident rooms will remain open in affected areas and we have deployed temporary flood barriers in Shropshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Cheshire to help keep people and properties safe.”

Libanus, in South Wales, had the highest amount of rain in the country, with 97 millimetres recorded from 4.00pm on Friday to 4.00pm on Saturday – more than half the town’s average for the month of October of 170 millimetres.