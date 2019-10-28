The premiere for Terminator: Dark Fate has been cancelled due to bushfires threatening thousands of home in Los Angeles.

Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton were set to attend a glitzy ceremony at Hollywood’s historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday evening.

However, studio Paramount Pictures has cancelled the event after thousands of people – including former California Governor Schwarzenegger – were forced to flea their homes in the middle of the night.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is among the thousands of people forced to flea their homes due to wildfires (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The growing fire, burning on the west side of Los Angeles, broke out at about 1.30am local time along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Centre, the fire department said.

About 10,000 structures have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In a statement, Paramount Pictures said: “In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have cancelled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate.

“We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires.”

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

Schwarzenegger, who plays a murderous robot in the Terminator franchise, sad he evacuated his home “safely” at 3.30am on Monday.

He urged others in the area to do the same.

The 72-year-old tweeted: “We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out.

“Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is considered a direct sequel to The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and also stars Mackenzie Davis and Gabriel Luna.

It has already been released in the UK.