A military officer at the National Security Council twice raised concerns over the Trump administration’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden, according to testimony the official is prepared to deliver.

Alexander Vindman, an Army lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq and later as a diplomat, is prepared to tell the House impeachment inquiry on Tuesday that he listened to President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with new Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskiy and reported his concerns to the NSC’s lead counsel.

“I was concerned by the call,” Vindman will say, according to prepared testimony obtained Monday night by The Associated Press. “I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a US citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the US government’s support of Ukraine.”

Lt Col Vindman will be the first current White House official set to appear as the impeachment inquiry reaches deeper into the Trump administration and Democrats prepare for the next, public phase of the probe.

He first reported his concerns after an earlier meeting on July 10 in which US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland stressed the importance of having Ukraine investigate the 2016 election as well as Burisma, a company linked to the family of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Lr Col Vindman says he told Mr Sondland that “his statements were inappropriate, that the request to investigate Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security, and that such investigations were not something the NSC was going to get involved in or push”.

That account differs from that of Mr Sondland, a wealthy businessman who donated $1 million to Mr Trump’s inauguration and testified before the impeachment investigators that no one from the NSC “ever expressed any concerns”.

He also testified that he did not realise any connection between Mr Biden and Burisma.

For the call between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskiy, Lt Col Vindman said he listened in the Situation Room with colleagues from the NSC and Vice President Mike Pence’s office, and was concerned. He again reported his concerns to NSC’s lead counsel, he said.

He wrote, “I realised that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained. This would all undermine US national security.”

Lt Col Vindman, who arrived in the United States as a three-year-old from the former Soviet Union, served in various military and diplomatic posts before joining the NSC.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden. Attempts to have Ukraine investigate him and his company are at the centre of the Trump impeachment probe (Sarah Blake Morgan/AP)

He will be a key witness. He attended Mr Zelenskiy’s inauguration with a delegation led by Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and he and Hill were both part of a Ukraine briefing with Mr Sondland that others have testified irritated Mr Bolton at the White House.

Lt Col Vindland will testify that he is not the whistleblower, the still unnamed government official who filed the initial complaint over Trump’s conversation with the Ukraine president that sparked the House impeachment inquiry. He will say he does not know who the whistleblower is.

“I am a patriot, and it is my sacred duty and honor to advance and defend OUR country, irrespective of party or politics,” wrote Lt Col Vindman, who was wounded in Iraq and awarded a Purple Heart.

The testimony is expected the day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will vote on a resolution to affirm the impeachment investigation, set rules for public hearings and outline the potential process for writing articles of impeachment against Trump. The vote is expected Thursday.