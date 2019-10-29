A Nepalese national has shattered the previous mountaineering record for successfully climbing the world’s 14 highest peaks, completing the feat in 189 days.

Nirmal Purja, a former British soldier, scaled the 8,027-metre (26,340-foot) Mount Shishapangma in China on Tuesday, which was the last of the 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres (26,240 feet) in height.

“MISSION ACHIEVED !” says @nimsdai from the summit of #Shishapangma #14peaks7months #History At 8:58 hrs local time, Nims and his team reached the summit of Shisha Pangma. Team Members includes: Mingma David Sherpa, Galjen Sherpa and Gesman Tamang.#BremontProjectPossible pic.twitter.com/PeYUVQ7RnL — Nirmal Purja MBE (@nimsdai) October 29, 2019

The previous record for climbing the 14 peaks was seven years, 10 months and six days.

It was set by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho.

Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks in Kathmandu, which equipped the expedition, said Mr Purja was safely descending from the summit.

Nirmal Purja (Nirmal Purja/PA)

A former soldier in the British army, Mr Purja began his mission on April 23 with a climb of Mount Annapurna in Nepal.

He scaled Mount Everest on May 22.