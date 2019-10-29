The mother of murdered Irish schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel has said the pain of living without her is “unbearable”.

In an emotional tribute to Ana, Geraldine Kriegel said her 14-year-old daughter was “too good to be true” and that she embraced life and was kind to everyone.

In her victim impact statement, Mrs Kriegel told the court that Ana’s murder has left an emptiness in the lives of all who knew her.

Two 15-year-old boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, were found guilty in June of murdering Ana.

Her naked body was found in an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin, last May after the 14-year-old had been reported missing by her parents.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

Both boys have been granted lifelong anonymity due to their age.

The court earlier heard how Boy A has accepted he caused the death of Ana.

The Central Criminal Court heard on Tuesday that Boy A provided accounts to various professionals since his conviction in which he described causing injuries to Ana.

He described a number actions including headlock, choke hold, kicking, hitting her with a stick and with a block which he either threw at her or hit off her head on three occasions.

Boy A maintains he did not sexually assault her and put forward another explanation as to how his semen got on her top, however the prosecuting barrister did not provide any of these details.

Mrs Kriegel told the court: “There is an emptiness in our lives. Life without Ana is no longer a life.

“It is a misery we must endure for the rest of our lives.”

She said that no one could suspect the evil that lay in waiting for Ana or anticipate her murder and those who violated her.

She said that Ana wanted to live, but was not permitted to do so.

“Our lives have been destroyed,” she added.

“I cannot imagine the terror and pain she suffered.

“That will stay with us all our lives.

“At night we lay awake thinking about the fear she felt knowing she was going to be killed and the pain and the torture she went through.”

She said her daughter’s pure and innocent body was violated.

“To think she was left to rot for three days is unbearable and inhuman,” she continued.

She told the court that her daughter’s life was misrepresented with tainted eyes.

“She was just a little girl with so many hopes and dreams,” she added.

Patric and Geraldine Kriegel, the parents of murdered Ana Kriegel (Justin Farrelly/PA)

Both 15-year-old boys remain in Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

Garda Detective Inspector Mark O’Neill, senior investigating officer, said that Boy B has maintained the position he gave to gardai in that he did not have any part in her death and that he ran away when he saw Boy A attacking her.

The court heard that there is a dispute as to whose idea it was to meet Ana, who decided Boy B would call for her, who decided to meet at the disused farmhouse, who brought what to Glenwood House, especially the tape, and how Ana’s clothing was removed.

There was also a dispute over who assaulted Ana and with what, who smashed her phone when it started to ring, who put tape on her neck, and whether there was previous discussions about Boy A saying he wanted to kill Ana, and how they came up with similar accounts after she went missing.

Mr O’Neill said that no explanation has been as to why her murder happened.

The paternal grandfather of Boy A told the court that he cannot imagine the devastation felt by the Kriegels.

He described Ana’s murder as a parents’ worst nightmare given the horrific circumstances of her death.

He said he would like to express his family’s sincerest regret and remorse.

“I know (Boy A) is incredibly sorry for what happened and wished it had never occurred,” he added.

He said his grandson was very happy at secondary school and loved practical subjects.

“I am personally heartbroken that he could have been involved in such an event,” he added.

“He is a loving, kind, caring child who was never in trouble or shown any aggression in my experience of him. He is loved by his parents, sister and grandparents.”

The two boys will be sentenced next Tuesday.