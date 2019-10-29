Victim impact statement from Geraldine Kriegel in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on Tuesday:

“The happiest day of our lives was August 10 2006, the day the court declared we could become the parents of Ana, who we felt was the most wonderful child in the world.

“We agonised for so many years through a laborious adoption process, waiting for her and when she came she brought to us everything we had dreamed of for all those years and much more.

“All of the love and happiness we longer for suddenly flooded into our lives.

“She was wild and wonderful, electric, so full of fun, madness and laughter.

“We could not believe the happiness and joy we had found in our lives.

“She was the love of our lives and every single night before she went to bed, she told us that she loved us too.

“Every night she came to kiss us and she said, always in French, ‘Good night, sleep tight, have beautiful dreams, I love you’.

“She cannot do that anymore and we cannot tell you how badly that hurts.

Flowers left on a bench, which was unveiled by the parents of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel (Brian Lawless/PA)

“On Monday May 14 2018, Ana didn’t come home.

“The cold fear we felt knowing she was in serious danger, knowing that something or someone prevented her from coming home to us.

“We knew she would never stay out without permission. She would never hurt us.

“The panic, the dread, the agonising wait, the hours that turned into days.

“We didn’t know where she was or what had happened to her. But somebody did. Somebody knew.

“We waited and waited for our little girl to come home. But she never did.

“The saddest day of our lives was May 17 2018 – three days later we heard those dreaded words that no parent wants to hear.

“We are so sorry …. our precious little girl’s body had been found.

“The depth of pain and haunting nightmares that we live with following the formal identification of Ana in such traumatic and horrific circumstances.

“There is no way to describe how that feels.

“We brought Ana to live in a ‘safe’ place, a quiet country village, a leafy suburb, where the only sounds in the morning are the doves cooing.

“No one could suspect the evil that lay in waiting for her. No one could anticipate the darkness that swirled in the souls of those that murdered and violated her.

“How could any child, or even any adult, imagine in their worst nightmares the danger that lay ahead.

“She wanted to live but she was not permitted to do that. Our lives are destroyed by what happened to Ana.

“We cannot look at a group of teenage boys in the same way ever again.

Anastasia Kriegel (PA)

“That cold fear hits and brings all the horror back.

“Imagine the terror. Imagine the pain she suffered. That will live with us all our lives.

“We lie awake at night thinking about the fear she felt when she realised she was going to be killed.

“We pace the house at night agonising about the torture she went through, the horrendous pain she suffered, the sadistic violation of her beautiful, pure and innocent body.

“To think that she was left to rot in that squalid hell hole for over three days. It is unbearable. It is inhuman.

“The whole family and friends suffer so terribly, every day and every night, with the agony of knowing now, in the most explicit detail, what Ana was subjected to and knowing that her private life along with the distorted misrepresentation of her by a twisted mind with tainted eyes, have been displayed on every TV station and newspaper in Ireland and across the world.

“She was just a little girl with so many hopes and dreams and so much love inside her that she shared generously with all who knew her.

“What words can described how we feel at the loss of our wonderful girl.

“The pain of living without her is unbearable. There is such emptiness in our lives without her.

“Life without Ana is no longer a life, nor is it even an existence, it is a misery that we must endure for the rest of our lives.

“We have lost our precious daughter. Her brother has lost his sister and every family occasion is entrenched with pain and sorrow.

“We always felt Ana was too good to be true.

“An ephemeral angel, in our hearts and in the hearts of people in Ireland and Russia, with love forever.”