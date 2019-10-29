The BBC is turning its lens on the rise and fall of New Labour.

A documentary series will examine how Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Peter Mandelson, Alastair Campbell and John Prescott “transformed our politics”.

Producers said it was “time to re-evaluate New Labour”, which has been “rejected by the electorate and effectively ejected from their own party”.

The five-part series follows Thatcher: A Very British Revolution, which also aired on BBC Two.

BBC Two controller Patrick Holland said: “Thatcher: A Very British Revolution was an exceptional piece of television, exploring in minute detail and with vivid colour the life of the dominant political figure of her age.”

The new documentary will chart “the rise and fall of the New Labour project which became synonymous with the subsequent decades”.

Steve Condie, executive producer at BBC Studios, which is making the series, said: “This is a great opportunity to examine the big characters who led New Labour through a politically seismic era, to understand their dramatic personal experiences, examine what they believed in and reveal how they shaped the country we live in today.”