Boris Johnson is on course for a pre-Christmas election after MPs rejected an attempt to alter the Government’s planned polling date.

The Commons voted by 315 to 295 to reject a Labour amendment for the election to be held on Monday December 9 – three days earlier than ministers wanted.

The vote effectively clears the way for Parliament to be dissolved on November 6 ahead of a general election on December 12.

Earlier on Tuesday, MPs gave their approval in principle to the one-line Bill – which enables the election to take place – without a formal vote.

The opposition parties had wanted to bring forward polling day to cut off any possibility Mr Johnson could try to ram through his Brexit deal before Parliament is dissolved.

However, Downing Street warned it was not “logistically possible”, while Government sources accused the opposition parties of a deliberate attempt to scupper the whole election.