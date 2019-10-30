There is a sense of relief on Wednesday’s front pages at the prospect of a break in the Brexit deadlock through an election.

The Daily Mail takes a seasonal view on the coming election with a headline saying “Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas”, while the Daily Mirror offers something similar from the opposite perspective, but the i has a less strident take on the timing.

MAIL: Don’t let the Grinch steal your Xmas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ajDDIKfLn7 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 29, 2019

The Daily Express splash says December 12 will be the day “When Britain will vote once and for all to deliver Brexit”.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – Britain to go to the polls on December 12 for #generalelection– Underdog David wins #GBBO – The day I played a trick on the Queen#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bHevPHH73a — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 29, 2019

The Independent reports that the election timing is causing some strife within the Labour Party, while the Financial Times says some “exiled rebels” have been brought back into the Conservative fold.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 30 October https://t.co/HzyIwUSXFH pic.twitter.com/pYSVn426u3 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 29, 2019

The Guardian reports that Jeremy Corbyn is taking a gamble by supporting the election date, while The Daily Telegraph says the Labour leader has finally bowed to Mr Johnson’s “demands for a vote to clear the Brexit impasse”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 30 October 2019: Parliament breaks deadlock with December 12 election pic.twitter.com/kjJm4AIoXf — Guardian news (@guardiannews) October 29, 2019

The Times front page points out that this will be the UK’s “third election in four years”.

A fine front page for a big day pic.twitter.com/WpbpfDmGbL — David Jack (@DJack_Journo) October 29, 2019

And the Daily Star splash says comedian Rob Chubby Brown has been blocked from performing by a local council because he “doesn’t reflect its values”.