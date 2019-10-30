A £250,000 violin accidentally left in the luggage rack of a train has been stolen, police have said.

Stephen Morris left his antique violin, which was made by craftsman David Tecchler in 1709, on the London Victoria to Orpington train when he got off at Penge East on Tuesday October 22.

The musician had appealed for its safe return, saying it was “devastating to lose the instrument I’ve been playing for 20 years”.

Recognise this man? We'd like to speak to him following the theft of a very high value violin on a train in South London 🎻 Text us his name to 61016. More details here 👉 https://t.co/V364OL5gDc pic.twitter.com/oX6xMjxLny — British Transport Police (@BTP) October 30, 2019

On Wednesday, British Transport Police said another man had taken the violin as the train approached Bromley South, and got on a connecting train to St Mary Cray.

The force has released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has seen the violin, which was in a white case, can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1900092343.