Here is the official timetable for the general election, according to the Electoral Commission:

Wednesday November 6: Dissolution of Parliament.

Monday November 11: Deadline for publication of notice of election.

(PA graphic)

Thursday November 14: Last day for candidates to submit nomination papers.

Tuesday November 26: Deadline for applications to register to vote, and to apply for postal votes.

Wednesday December 4: Deadline to apply for a proxy vote.

Thursday December 12: Election day. Polls open from 7am to 10pm.