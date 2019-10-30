Two men have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after police stopped a Range Rover in Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called shortly after 2.30pm on Wednesday to reports of two men acting suspiciously on Chapel Street in Salford.

A force spokesman said two men were arrested nearby after a Range Rover was stopped on Deansgate.

Suspicious items were discovered inside the car and a precautionary cordon has been placed around it, police said.

Officers are liaising with bomb disposal officers to identify the items.

The two men remain in custody for questioning on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Deansgate has been closed off and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 1558 of 30/10/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.