Cuba Gooding Jr faces a new accuser and new charges in his New York City sexual misconduct case, his lawyer has said.

The actor is due in court on Thursday for an arraignment on an updated misdemeanour indictment, lawyer Mark Heller said.

The charges relate to a third accuser.

The 51-year-old, who won an Oscar for his role in Jerry Maguire, was arrested in June after a 29-year-old woman said he squeezed her breast without consent at Manhattan nightspot.

An indictment unsealed on October 15 included charges Gooding alleging also pinched a woman’s buttocks at a Manhattan nightclub in October 2018.

Gooding pleaded not guilty and has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.