Stormzy has hit back at critics of Meghan, claiming there is no “credible” reason to dislike her.

Speaking to New York radio station Hot 97, the rapper labelled the Duchess of Sussex a “lovely woman”.

His comments came after the Sussexes announced their decision to step down as senior royals, become financially independent and live part of the year in North America.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex statement
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their decision to step back as senior royals (Toby Melville/PA)

Stormzy said: “I ain’t heard her say anything crazy, she just does her thing and they just hate her.”

He added: “Someone on Talk Radio the other day, he was like ‘she’s just one of those people that I just look at her and I think…’

“And I was like, na, she’s just black man, get the f*** out of here.”

The former Glastonbury headliner added: “If you told someone ‘write a list as to why you hate Meghan Markle’, the list is just rubbish.

“There’s nothing credible to it.”

TRNSMT festival
The rapper said he is not ‘super into’ the royal family (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Brit Award-winner also revealed he is not “super into the royal family”.

Others have been more critical of Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their royal duties.

View this post on Instagram

As a woman of colour who works in the media, over the years I have had to deal with my share of dealing with racism – from some viewers, on social media, and from decision makers. But I didn’t quit, run away and just drop my responsibilities. The best way to deal with people is to stick it out, show them your ability and surround yourself with people who love and support you and do the job to the best of your ability. I was born in the 70’s grew up in the 80’s and 90’s – racism was in your face. But, it never stopped me from getting on and making something of my life. Education, graft and good friends got me through . I am under no illusion that there is institutional racism out there – but from my experience the best way to fight it, change it for the next generation is to be strong, work hard and be the next decision maker. I also have to accept that as a woman of colour, someone may not like me because I’m a woman, assertive, opinionated, etc – it may have nothing to do with colour of my skin. There is no doubt that there has been coverage of Megan Markle which has been blatantly racist. But not everyone who has criticised her is a racist. And for all you who think I am being “flaky” and saying this to keep my “white masters happy” and “naieve” and a “coconut” – you know who you are – that is being RACIST – just because you are a person of colour – it does not mean you cannot be RACIST! I never let a racist get to me – but I get to them by living my best life – ultimately is all boils down to jealousy! They hate what you have and they want what you have. So never let them win by throwing in the towel. Running away is never the answer. Racism is an obstacle – you have to find ways around it. But you cannot blame external factors for all your problems. You have to be the change!

A post shared by Saira Khan (@iamsairakhan) on

Alongside an image of Harry and Meghan, Loose Women presenter Saira Khan posted on Instagram: “As a woman of colour who works in the media, over the years I have had to deal with my share of dealing with racism – from some viewers, on social media, and from decision makers.

“But I didn’t quit, run away and just drop my responsibilities.

“The best way to deal with people is to stick it out, show them your ability and surround yourself with people who love and support you and do the job to the best of your ability.”