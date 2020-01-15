Rangers bosses are waiting for a judge’s ruling on another round of a High Court fight with Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley.

Mr Ashley and the football club have been embroiled in litigation, centred on a kit deal, in London for more than a year.

A company in the Sports Direct Group, SDI Retail Services, complained about Rangers being in breach of obligations under deals relating to replica kit.

Mike Ashley’s SDI Retail Services raised objections to an injunction being relaxed (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Rangers lost a round of the fight in October 2018 and another round in July.

Judge Lionel Persey ruled the Glasgow club had breached an agreement.

In July, he said he had reached no conclusion on how much compensation the club should pay.

An injunction aimed at preventing further breaches of the agreement has been imposed.

Lawyers representing Rangers on Wednesday asked the judge to relax the injunction.

They said it was hindering its ability to deal with a sports clothing company, the Elite Group. SDI raised objections.

Judge Persey said he would deliver a ruling on a date yet to be fixed.

He said the latest round of litigation had raised a “knotty” problem.

At the last hearing, in October, Judge Persey said he was “slightly disturbed” about how much court time was being taken up by the litigation.

He asked whether mediation had been considered.