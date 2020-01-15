House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House prosecutors for the US Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
They include Democrats Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, who led the House impeachment probe.
Ms Pelosi made the announcement hours before the House was expected to vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.
Mr Trump was impeached last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The charges stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld security aid to the country.