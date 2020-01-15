House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House prosecutors for the US Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

They include Democrats Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, who led the House impeachment probe.

Ms Pelosi made the announcement hours before the House was expected to vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

Cryin’ Chuck Schumer just said, “The American people want a fair trial in the Senate.” True, but why didn’t Nervous Nancy and Corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff give us a fair trial in the House. It was the most lopsided & unfair basement hearing in the history of Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2020

Mr Trump was impeached last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The charges stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld security aid to the country.