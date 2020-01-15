A judge overseeing the latest stage of a High Court fight between Rangers and Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley has suggested litigants should decide whether journalists are given paperwork outlining detail of claims and counterclaims.

Judge Lionel Persey said he had no objection to reporters being given copies of skeleton arguments – written documents that summarise issues and arguments, prepared by lawyers on both sides of the dispute.

He outlined his view on Wednesday at the latest in a number of public hearings featuring the Glasgow football club and a company in the Sports Direct Group after a journalist asked whether skeleton arguments could be provided.

SDI Retail Services has complained about Rangers being in breach of obligations under a deal relating to replica kit.

Bosses at the Glasgow football club have disputed claims made against them.

Rangers have lost rounds in the fight and lawyers on Wednesday asked the judge to relax an injunction imposed on the club.

“I have no objection to skeleton arguments being provided,” the judge said.

“But it is not a matter for me.”

He said journalists should ask lawyers when he had left court.

Lawyers representing Rangers and SDI refused to provide written copies of their skeleton arguments.

They had also refused to provide copies at the last hearing in October.