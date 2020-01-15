A couple who want doctors to keep helping their brain-damaged baby son might have to fight a High Court battle without help from lawyers.

Midrar Ali’s father Karwan Ali, 35, and mother, Shokhan Ali, 28, want specialists at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester to continue providing life-support treatment.

They say three-month-old Midrar is growing and should be given more time.

But specialists say Midrar is dead and have told a judge overseeing the case that keeping his body connected to a ventilator is not dignified.

Mrs Justice Lieven is due to make decisions after a trial scheduled to take place in the Family Division of the High Court in Preston on Monday and Tuesday.

Mr Ali, who lives with his wife in Manchester, has had emergency legal aid and been represented by lawyers at preliminary hearings.

But he said that emergency provision has now ended and he may not have legal aid to pay for lawyers at the trial.

“I have made an application and I’m waiting to hear,” he said.

“I hope it will be OK – if not I will have to represent us myself.”

He added: “The judge said she would contact the Legal Aid Agency and try to help.”

Midrar has been receiving life-support treatment in an intensive care unit since shortly after his birth.

Complications during birth led to him being starved of oxygen and suffering brain damage.

Hospital bosses want Mrs Justice Lieven to rule that ending life-support treatment is in Midrar’s best interests.