The Duke of Sussex is to remain in the UK into next week, scotching rumours he was preparing to fly to Canada to be reunited with his wife and baby son.

It is business as normal for Harry, who will be carrying out meetings during the early part of next week, a source has told the PA news agency.

Reports claim the duke is remaining in the UK to hold further discussions about his future role in the royal family, but Buckingham Palace has released no further updates since the Queen’s personal statement on Monday.

The source said: “The duke has some meetings here early next week.”

The Queen has agreed to the wish of her grandson and his wife to step back as senior royals, become financially independent, and split their time between the UK and Canada, where Meghan is with their son Archie.

The duke and duchess have also dropped their claim to be “internationally protected people” from their website, indicating there may be an issue over their round-the-clock security funded by the taxpayer.

The classification entitled them to the same level of protection offered to heads of state, but the Times reported it was removed from sussexroyal.com a day after the new site was launched last week.

In another sign that the duke is attempting to carry on as normal, he launched the next leg of his Invictus Games, for wounded and injured service personnel and veterans, with an Instagram video saying the event will held in Dusseldorf in 2022.

In the footage posted on the official sussexroyal account, Harry said: “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!

“I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.”

Meghan, who flew back to Canada before senior royals met at Sandringham to discuss the couple’s future, has been photographed in the province of British Columbia visiting the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver.

She discussed “issues affecting women in the community”, according to a photograph posted on Facebook by the shelter.

During Thursday Harry will carry out his first engagement since the crisis around the couple’s future emerged, hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws at Buckingham Palace.